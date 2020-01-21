Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 167,016 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,016 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for 1.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $22,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 35.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

NYSE:DAL traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,233,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391,458. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average is $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

