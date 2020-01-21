Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180,542 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,383,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,254. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average is $91.85. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.58 and a 52-week high of $95.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.9569 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.