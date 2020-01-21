Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,862 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH accounts for about 1.6% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $29,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,016,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,260,000 after purchasing an additional 556,157 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter valued at $27,983,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 13.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,350,000 after buying an additional 140,864 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the third quarter valued at about $14,964,000. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 19.5% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 593,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,501,000 after buying an additional 96,750 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $147.50. The stock had a trading volume of 46,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,824. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.37 and a 200 day moving average of $138.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $106.90 and a 12-month high of $149.47.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

