Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.27.

NYSE TMO traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.05. 517,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.90 and a 1-year high of $339.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.03. The company has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

