Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 220,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,248,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 205,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.35.

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $152.57. The stock had a trading volume of 772,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.61. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total value of $304,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,283.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $3,044,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

