Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.26. 631,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,219. The firm has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.55 and a 200 day moving average of $172.10.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

