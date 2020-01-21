Janney Capital Management LLC Has $11.80 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,797 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 132,343 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $11,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 161,703,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,337 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,490,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,507,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,004,000 after buying an additional 2,866,079 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,814,000 after buying an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,310,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,487,000 after buying an additional 745,800 shares in the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 25,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $337,816.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE:UBS traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $12.56. 4,951,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.