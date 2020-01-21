Janney Capital Management LLC Has $13.46 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,039,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,603. The company has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

