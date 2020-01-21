Janney Capital Management LLC Has $13.55 Million Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 55,202 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $13,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BP traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.34. 3,978,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,382,256. The firm has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. BP plc has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.22.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BP. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

