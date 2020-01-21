Janney Capital Management LLC Has $14.04 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,300 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $748,808,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7,972.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 223.9% in the second quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 1,455,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,589 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.99.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,472,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,390,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $564.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.35. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

