Janney Capital Management LLC Has $14 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. GenTrust LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 1,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,481.01. The company had a trading volume of 956,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,686. The company has a market capitalization of $1,023.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,480.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,373.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,257.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,454.26.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

