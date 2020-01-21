Janney Capital Management LLC Has $141.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,167,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811,800 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 7.6% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $141,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,682,191 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.30.

