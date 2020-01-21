Janney Capital Management LLC Has $15.70 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2,821.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,864 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,742,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,003,000 after acquiring an additional 35,809 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,682,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after acquiring an additional 236,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,747 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,852,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,688,000 after purchasing an additional 457,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,685,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,663,000 after purchasing an additional 360,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $352,212.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

EMR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.19. 103,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,302. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

