Janney Capital Management LLC Has $16.76 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,682 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 15,646 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $16,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Standpoint Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of LVS traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.07. 6,124,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.77%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

