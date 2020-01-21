Janney Capital Management LLC Has $19.02 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 109,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $141.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.81. The firm has a market cap of $196.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

