Janney Capital Management LLC Has $20.71 Million Position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,222 shares during the quarter. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN accounts for about 1.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 3.27% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $20,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DJP. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 13.7% during the third quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 0.7% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 125,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the period.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.33. 58 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,192. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $23.33.

