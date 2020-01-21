Janney Capital Management LLC Has $9.45 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $51,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.83.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $191.00. 982,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.50 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

