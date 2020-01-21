Janney Capital Management LLC Invests $27.45 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 254,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,454,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.5% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MBS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $108.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,994. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.12 and its 200 day moving average is $108.02. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $108.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0561 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

