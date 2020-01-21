Janney Capital Management LLC Makes New $21.58 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 468,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,578,000. SPDR S&P Retail ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 10.42% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 392.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,169,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,610,000 after acquiring an additional 931,941 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,844,000 after buying an additional 179,908 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,444,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of XRT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 123,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,388. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $46.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2128 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Retail ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.