Janney Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 466,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,073,000. SPDR S&P Bank ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 1.21% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 311.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $117,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.46. The company had a trading volume of 47,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,317. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

