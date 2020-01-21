Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 98,199 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,199 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $14,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,699. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.