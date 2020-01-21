Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 191,503 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 191,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,078,000. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises 1.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $120.77. The stock had a trading volume of 176,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,797. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.53.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

