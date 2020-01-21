Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 5.0% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $91,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPY. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802,125 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,811,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,726 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,510,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,382,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,497,000 after purchasing an additional 43,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.36. 3,541,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,390,938. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $260.66 and a one year high of $332.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.43 and a 200 day moving average of $304.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

