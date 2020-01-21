Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 10,451 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,451 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $31,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,548,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,605. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.20 and its 200-day moving average is $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $392.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $148.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

