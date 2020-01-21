Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 10,788 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,788 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $14,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.54. 645,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,715. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $93.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

