Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,266 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,031,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $872,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 427,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,533,000 after purchasing an additional 197,690 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,868,000 after buying an additional 154,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.78. 1,238,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,956. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $180.73 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.09.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.53.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

