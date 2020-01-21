Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 12,789 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,789 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $16,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,609,000 after acquiring an additional 990,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after acquiring an additional 888,787 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,267,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,835,000 after acquiring an additional 873,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after buying an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,349,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.76. 977,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $97.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

