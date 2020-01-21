Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 1,490 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Danaher by 16.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,518,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,895,000 after purchasing an additional 363,465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,366,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3,579.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Danaher by 543.0% during the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $163.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,153. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $163.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

