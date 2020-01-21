Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 17,267 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,267 shares during the period. Eaton makes up 1.8% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Eaton worth $32,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 730.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 49.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $3,061,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,044,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,308. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.03. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $95.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

