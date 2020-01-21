Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 1,876 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6,385.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,269,633,000 after buying an additional 16,002,838 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,012,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,073,763,000 after buying an additional 2,939,011 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.25. 4,560,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,739,538. The stock has a market cap of $258.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

