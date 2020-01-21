Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 2,067 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $13,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 318.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SAP by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SAP by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,163,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.61. 13,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $100.97 and a 52-week high of $140.62. The company has a market cap of $167.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.56.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.73.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

