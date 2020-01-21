Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 20,742 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,683 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 20,742 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.6% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $29,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,096,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $443,674,000 after buying an additional 4,936,074 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $170,665,000 after buying an additional 2,664,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 247.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $201,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,368,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,360. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.09. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $248.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Nomura cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

