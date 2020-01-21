Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 2,304 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,092,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,738. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $89.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

