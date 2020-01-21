Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 23,100 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,643 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Citizens Financial Group worth $13,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 67,645.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,455,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443,453 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,881,000 after buying an additional 4,319,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,346,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,972,000 after acquiring an additional 73,771 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,853,000 after buying an additional 628,072 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,778,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,902,000 after purchasing an additional 131,666 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.95.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.16. 157,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

