Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 26,336 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 353,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,336 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,843 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 96,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,022,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,358,535. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19. General Motors has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday. Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

