Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 26,904 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,904 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $17,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at $14,000,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 58,948 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 118,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. New Street Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,580. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $48.22.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

