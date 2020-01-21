Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 28,842 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,842 shares during the quarter. Sanofi accounts for 1.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $20,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,377,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,077,000 after buying an additional 508,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sanofi by 34.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,145,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,104,000 after acquiring an additional 800,612 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,103,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,451,000 after acquiring an additional 59,672 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sanofi by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,425,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,677,000 after acquiring an additional 157,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,369,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,435,000 after acquiring an additional 101,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of SNY traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 78,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $127.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $51.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

