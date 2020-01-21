Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 3,053 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 29.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 203.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.72.

NYSE V traded up $2.87 on Tuesday, hitting $207.57. 6,345,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,355,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $204.75. The company has a market cap of $403.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

