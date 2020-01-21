Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 32,385 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,385 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after buying an additional 1,158,147 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544,423 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,857 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,173,000 after acquiring an additional 369,603 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,404,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,527,426,000 after acquiring an additional 77,664 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.35. 11,556,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,027,554. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

