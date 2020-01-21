Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 3,981 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,109 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after buying an additional 3,103,095 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,246,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $686,060,000 after acquiring an additional 602,772 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $469,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,667 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $389,529,000 after buying an additional 6,335,852 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $245,461,000 after purchasing an additional 968,802 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.38. 2,264,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,470. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.