Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 44,537 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,537 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 135.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of HSBC by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSBC. Berenberg Bank cut HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.59.

HSBC stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,730. The company has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.71. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.35.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 23.48%. Analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

