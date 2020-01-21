Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 5,887 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $14,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 10.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $144.48. 583,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,788. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $144.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

