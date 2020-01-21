Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 62,757 Shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,757 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Orange by 8.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,412,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,367,000 after buying an additional 355,040 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 2nd quarter worth $820,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 261,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 108,459 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Orange by 8.0% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 44,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Orange stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.57. 2,835,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,899. Orange SA has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.33.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

