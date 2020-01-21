Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 74,018 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 74,018 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 78,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. 6,541,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,767,149. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $21.68.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $6,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 242,479,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,014,714.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fayez Sarofim purchased 200,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

