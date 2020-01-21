Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,008 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up 1.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $21,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 58,044,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,062,000 after buying an additional 1,700,975 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,715,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $18,848,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,796,000 after acquiring an additional 357,670 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 525.9% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after acquiring an additional 300,611 shares during the period. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,712. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $133.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

