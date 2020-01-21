Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.3% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 25,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 28.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.9% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,646 shares of company stock valued at $58,355,351. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.23.

AVGO traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $307.82. 993,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,682. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.50. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $250.09 and a 52-week high of $331.20. The company has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

