Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,513 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MGM Resorts International worth $9,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 873,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 30,707 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 430.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 36,157 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,685,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,296 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 79,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,324,970.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.76. 4,861,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,640. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,276.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.51. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGM. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Nomura raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet cut MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

