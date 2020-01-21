Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.5% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2,073.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,852,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 1,387,127 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chevron by 22.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after buying an additional 990,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,367,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.67. 289,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,464,590. The firm has a market cap of $218.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.35. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.17 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

