Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 587,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $28,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,582. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.96 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

