Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €27.00 by Independent Research

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €27.00 ($31.40) target price from Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.93 ($32.48).

ETR:JEN traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €23.44 ($27.26). 245,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.84. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a 52 week high of €36.80 ($42.79). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.24.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

